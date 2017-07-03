The Riverfront Food Truck Festival Welcomes Taija New to the Stage!

Taija New is an ambitious Hip Hop artist from Springfield, Massachusetts. She began writing music during her sophomore year at UMass and publicly presented her music in November 2014. New began her music career by attending open mics weekly as her intent was to build her stage presence and sharpen her skills. Since then she has dropped many remixes to songs like Pusha-T’s Untouchable and Sonny Digital’s I’m the Man all while releasing two singles, Al Capone and Newbian King. Both singles helped New to be deemed Up Next by Hot 93.7 in Hartford, Connecticut. Her submission of Newbian King was selected by

