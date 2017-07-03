The Riverfront Food Truck Festival Welcomes Taija New to the Stage!

Taijia New will perform at 4pm on July 8th at the Riverfront Food Truck Festival!
During her first sold out showcase “The New Experience”, New released her debut EP “Color Me Complex” by physical copy on November 14th, 2015. She then released #CMC digitally at the top of the year (available on iTunes,Google Play,Amazon MP3, Spotify, Tidal etc.) which was also selected as a whole project by Pandora .
Many who have been performing in the music business for years claim that Taija New came out of nowhere and hit the ground running. While working on music she has performed at many shows including but not limited to Hartford’s Pride Festival, the First Annual Hartford Latino Festival, the Atlanta Pure Heat Festival. She strongly feels that live performance is one of the most important aspects of her career; this is where she get’s to touch and connect with her fans, the “Newbians”. At any given show, New is usually walking into the crowd and interacting with with the audience so they are active participants rather than viewers.
