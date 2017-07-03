Nekita Waller hits the Riverfront Food Truck Festival stage Friday July 7th!

The Riverfront Food Truck Festival welcomes the very talented Nekita Waller to the stage Friday July 7th at 7pm.

Singer Nekita Waller has been entertaining audiences since her debut on stage at the Apollo Theater as a child. Over the years Nekita has had the opportunity to share the stage on shows with B.B. King, Ruben Studdard, Dianne Reeves. In 2016 she sang on the Steve Harvey Radio, heard by six million weekly listeners for his Neighborhood Awards radio show. Nekita sings throughout the region and is lined up to perform with her band at several town summer concerts this season.

As a soloist, Nekita sings the national anthem for professional sport teams in college and the NBA and was asked to sing for Secretary Hillary Clinton in 2016. Nekita is an experienced session artist lending her vocal talent in the recording studio on projects with Grammy and Emmy award winning producers.

