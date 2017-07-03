Lady Gaga: Artist Of The Week

The Lady Gaga “Joanne” concert tour is on this summer and she will be in Connecticut this Fall. (November 10th). Seats still available, but a little pricey. Here is the link for Gaga Tickets. She is working with Staples and created a Public Service Announcement for school supplies for class rooms. In the PSA, she plays a substitute teacher. Lady Gaga’s song A Million Reasons is number 12 this week on the Mediabase music list. She obviously hit a personal note for listeners, because when you read the comments on Youtube, everyone has an opinion and the songs brings out a multitude of different feelings from all who hear it. Here is the video from the Dive Bar Tour in Nashville. She sings the song with Hillary Lindsey doing background vocals. Click HERE to watch the Video.