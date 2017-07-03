Klokwize Hits the Stage July 8th at the Riverfront Food Truck Festival!

Don’t miss Klokwize performing live at the Riverfront Food Truck Festival Saturday July 8th at 3pm!

KLOKWIZE is an American hip-hop artist known for live band-infused hip hop music. Probably most recognized for the use of his hit singles on national television (ESPN’s ‘First Take’, The X-Games) and in feature films (‘Rising Star’, available on Amazon Prime), Klokwize is also a viral favorite of many sports fans for his popular ‘First Take Freestyle’ video segment on ESPN’s YouTube channel, which has clocked over 20,000 views.

Blending melodic, organic pop sensibility with rock and hip hop flair, the rapper/singer (born Patrick James in Hartford, Conn.) and his namesake live band (including guitarist Jaeme McDonald, bassist Justin Plante and vocalist Angela Luna) have seen their one-of-a-kind stageshow receive wide acclaim across the US, including dates on the 2013 Vans Warped Tour, Foxwoods Casino, Toad’s Place, Club Rubicon Las Vegas, and New York City’s legendary club circuit including The Bitter End, Delancey, Nuyorican Poets Cafe, Fontana’s, Sullivan and The Full Cup. He has shared the stage with music stars such as Tyga, Fat Joe, Obie Trice, Doug E Fresh, Cormega, Pacewon, Black Rob, The Sugarhill Gang, Living Colour, Hed (pe), Rehab, 2 Pistols, Fear Nuttin’ Band, The Alchemystics, Roots of Creation and more.

