Live Music at the Riverfront Food Truck Festival Kicks Off Thursday featuring the Kenny Mehler Band!

Thursday night July 6th at 6pm, the Kenny Mehler Band takes the Riverfront Food Truck Festival Stage. Don’t miss it!

The Kenny Mehler Band is an up and coming, alternative country act from Hartford, Connecticut who are currently reinventing the standard for solid homegrown music, unforgettable live shows, and northern hospitality! The Kenny Mehler Band has come up with a musical recipe that is sure to offer something to any lover of well crafted songs, rich harmonies, and undeniable hooks! The band has performed up and down the east coast, all over the south, and as far west as the Rockies. Over the past three years, the Connecticut-based quintet has sold an impressive number of their self-released albums without the benefit of a major label or airplay. Extensive touring, word-of-mouth and a dedicated following has propelled KMB into one of the most successful unsigned acts on the east coast.

After releasing their debut album ‘Now and Then’ back in 2011, the band started a grass roots marketing campaign to get their music into as many hands and heard by as many ears as possible. They were met with an amazing response that fueled the band’s passion and creativity resulting in the release of their second studio album ‘ Cornbread and Whiskey’ on October 28th, 2016.

Check out their music before the show by visiting https://www.kennymehler.com/music !