CONNECT A Cappella Joins the Riverfront Food Truck Festival Line-Up

July 3, 2017 11:58 AM
Filed Under: food truck fest

Check out CONNECT A Cappella at 12 noon, Saturday July 8th!

 

WHO IS CONNECT?

CONNECT is an award-winning professional a cappella group located in the Greater Hartford area of Connecticut. They are a mixed group of singers who wanted to continue sharing their love of music after attending school together at Central Connecticut State University. They combine lush harmonies, pure emotion, and clean riffs with a distinctly modern edge to bring you the sound of CONNECT.

 

FOLLOW CONNECT

Facebook: @connectacappella

Instagram:  @connectacappella

 

SNEAK PEAK OF WHAT TO EXPECT FROM CONNECT

More from Riverfront Food Truck Festival Presented By Sprint
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Food Truck Festival!
Tickets for Jay Leno On Sale Now!860-987-5900 or www.bushnell.org... Buy tickets now!!

Listen Live