Check out the Riverfront Food Truck Festival Line-up, brought to you by HASCON!

Introducing: Hascon, The Premiere HASBRO FANmily Event! Here is the line-up so far for the Riverfront Food Truck Festival Entertainment:

THURSDAY, JULY 6TH

11:00am – 6:00pm : DJ Mitch onsite playing music

6:00pm – 8:00pm : The Kenny Mehler Band

FRIDAY, JULY 7TH

11:00am – 6:00pm : DJ Mitch onsite playing music

6:00pm – 7:00pm : Diminishing Jim

7:00pm – 8:00pm : Nekita Waller

SATURDAY, JULY 8TH

11:00am – 12:00pm : Connor Wallowitz

12:00pm – 12:30pm : CONNECT A Cappella

12:30pm – 1:30pm : Jenna & Vitchuous + the Studio 860 Dancers

1:45pm – 2:45pm : Justin Bieber Impersonator

3:00pm – 3:45pm : Klokwize

4:00pm – 5:00pm : Taija New

PLUS don’t forget to grab tickets to HASCON, coming this September to Providence, Rhode Island!

From fan favorites to family fun, grown ups and kids alike are invited to celebrate the power of play at this first-of-its-kind “con”! Three unforgettable days of meet-and-greets, sneak peeks, and fan-centric surprises await as you experience your favorite characters and stories, and an insider’s look at how the magic happens.

For more details on the event and to purchase tickets, visit https://hascon.hasbro.com/