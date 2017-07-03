Becoming a BBQ Pitmaster

To become a bbq pitmaster you have to know the difference between your sauces, marinades, and rubs.

I for one, am a firm believer in the art of patience when it comes to barbecuing. I used to put the sauce on and throw my food on the grill and this always left things too crispy and not flavorful enough. Now, I create a homemade rub and follow with a sauce. My most recent is a concoction of brown sugar, paprika, dry mustard, cumin and several other spices. I mix that up and rub down all the meat. I let that sit in a covered dish in the fridge (the longer the better) when I take that out I rub a bit more on and bring that out to grill. I also create the sauce. I have been using a homemade mixture of Blackstrap molasses, hot sauce, and Rays bbq and a few other spices and it’s working like a charm! I paint that sauce on in the last ten minutes of grilling and wowza!

Now, many folks create a marinade and they let the meat sit in the covered dish in the fridge with that marinade soaking in prior to grilling. I don’t know anyone that does all three techniques at once but maybe it’s great who knows?

For the definitive book on becoming a Pitmaster, use “Barbecue Sauces, Rubs and Marinades” by Steven Ralchlen