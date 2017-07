Join us July 4th for 2 song sets of your favorite Lite Rock. 2 in a row of everyone from Rod Stewart, JourneyEagles, Adele, Madonna,James Taylor, and Elton John andBon Jovi to name a few. We will also sprinkle in patriotic tunes to celebrate America. Lots of American Bands and some of the Brits too. Join us starting at 5 AM on WRCH and wrch.com brought to you by Finding Neverland at the Bushnell coming to Hartford August 1st through August 6th. Click for TICKETS HERE.

Slide show Below



bonjovi2

bonjovi1

ji1

jt2

journey 2

journey 1

clarkson 2

clarkson 1

bruno 2

bruno mars 1

beatles2

beatles 1

jackson1

jackson2