50 stars for 50 states, 13 stripes for the 13 original colonies. Our beautiful flag has gone through many changes over the years with the introduction of new states. But what will Old Glory look like in the future if more states are added to the union? With Puerto Rico and Guam, future statehood is a possibility. Above is a sample design with 51 stars.

Our first flag under British rule:

The Betsy Ross version with stars for each of the 13 original colonies:

The flag that we wave today: