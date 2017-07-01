New Recipe: Crock Pot Chicken Marsala

Most of us would think ourselves lucky to have a full hour or two to dedicate to dinner alone. Between work and kids and friends we’re lucky to find 20 or 30 minutes for cooking!

The crock pot comes in handy for this reason but it often leaves us with heavy recipes that don’t feel altogether summery, and they usually feel anything but fancy. I usually associate the crock pot with comfort food but this recipe caught my eye and believe it or not it does work! You can prep this recipe the night before and pull it out in the morning before heading to work! It cooks for 4 hours and you can set your pot to keep it warm until you come back. If you’re looking to eat like you’re in a fancy restaurant, but you’re looking for a shortcut, this recipe is for you. Click here to check it out!