New Recipe: Crock Pot Chicken Marsala

July 1, 2017 12:00 PM By Leia

Most of us would think ourselves lucky to have a full hour or two to dedicate to dinner alone. Between work and kids and friends we’re lucky to find 20 or 30 minutes for cooking!

The crock pot comes in handy for this reason but it often leaves us with heavy recipes that don’t feel altogether summery, and they usually feel anything but fancy. I usually associate the crock pot with comfort food but this recipe caught my eye and believe it or not it does work! You can prep this recipe the night before and pull it out in the morning before heading to work! It cooks for 4 hours and you can set your pot to keep it warm until you come back. If you’re looking to eat like you’re in a fancy restaurant, but you’re looking for a shortcut, this recipe is for you. Click here to check it out!

More from Leia
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Food Truck Festival!
Tickets for Jay Leno On Sale Now!860-987-5900 or www.bushnell.org... Buy tickets now!!

Listen Live