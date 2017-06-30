Weekend According to Mike June 30th – July 2nd

MUSIC:

The Talcott Mountain Music Festival presents: Celebrate America Friday night under the stars at Simsbury Meadows with the Hartford Symphony Orchestra! Enjoy Patriotic favorites and fireworks! www.Hartfordsymphony.org

Riverfront Swing Night comes to the Mortensen Plaza Saturday. The 10 piece swing orchestra Simply Swing stars while getting you up and dancing to the hits from WW2.

Lionel Richie Saturday 8pm in the Grand Theater at Foxwoods. Tickets $95 – $200. For info on all shows, visit http://www.foxwoods.com or 800-200-2882

Third Eye Blind comes to the Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford Sunday 7pm. Tickets $29-$161. www.oakdale.com or 203-265-15010

THEATER:

Dancing with the Stars LIVE: Hot Summer Nights comes to Mohegan Sun Arena Friday and Saturday! www.mohegansun.com or 888-226-7711

Nik Wallenda’s Zirkus performs in Fox Theater at Foxwoods Friday through Sunday. Tickets $15 – $25. For info on all shows, visit http://www.foxwoods.com or 800-200-2882

Kevin Hart’s Birthday Bash is Friday 10pm in the Ballroom at Foxwoods. Tickets $60. For info on all shows, visit http://www.foxwoods.com or 800-200-2882

“Thoroughly Modern Millie” concludes Sunday at Goodspeed Opera House. Tickets start at $29. 860-873-8668 or http://www.goodspeed.org

“Fade” ends Friday at Theaterworks Hartford. www.theaterworkshartford.org or 860-527-7838

The Southington Drive-In Summer Season is underway! Enjoy “Top Gun” starring Tom Cruise Saturday. Gates open at 6pm, 995 Meriden Waterbury Turnpike. Movies begin at Sunset. Southington residents pay $10 per car. Non residents $15. Each week features a Neighbor Night where those residents also are admitted for $10 – this Saturday it’s Wolcott. Tune radios to 89.9 for the Movie sound! Cash Only!

EVENT:

Enjoy a 19th Century Citizen’s Parade, Cannon & Musket Firings, Fife & Drums and “sign” the Declaration of Independence at Old Sturbridge Village Saturday through Tuesday 9:30am to 5pm daily. www.osv.org

Bridgeport’s Captain Cove’s Seaport is host to The Nina and The Pinta, replicas of the sailing ships used by Christopher Columbus and other early explorers.

FIREWORKS: Friday it’s fireworks and racing at Stafford Motor Speedway beginning at 5:15pm. Also in Simsbury (see Talcott Mountain Music Celebrate America above). Saturday Manchester host it’s 34th Annual James “Dutch” Fogarty Fourth of July celebration at the town’s band shell at dusk. Middletown also blasts off on the lawn of City Hall 6-10pm with Live Music, food at fireworks at Harbor Park! Why not take in a New Britain Bees game with fireworks after the Bluefish game at 6:35pm. You can also enjoy the booms at 9pm at Lake Compounce (regular admission required) Sunday join the Hartford Yard Goats for their 6:35pm game with the Portland Sea Dogs followed by fireworks!

Its the LAST weekend to step back in time to the Midsummer Fantasy Renaissance Faire in Ansonia’s Warsaw Park. 11am to 6:30pm daily with Saturday night shows 7-9pm. Admission is $16. Veterans & Seniors $12. Children 10-14 $11, 5-9 $6 and free for the wee ones! http://www.mfrenfaire.com

Are you ready to try Yoga? Yoga in the City takes place every day except Friday in Hartford for FREE! The Vasu Tribe Studio of Hartford offers free outdoor Yoga weeknights at 5:30 Monday & Wednesday in Bushnell Park, Tuesday and Thursdays in Elizabeth Park. Saturday in Pope Park and Sunday in Colt Park are at 10am. All levels welcome now through October 9th.

Catch a great new exhibit “Yankees-Red Sox” at the Mattatuck Museum, 144 W. Main Street, Waterbury. News clippings, ticket stubs, action shots, hats, bats, uniforms and a copy of the Babe Ruth Contract from the Sox to the Yanks, a piece of the Green Monster and a seat from original Yankee Stadium. The exhibit runs through November 12th. www.mattuckmuseum.org

Dinosaurs Take Flight at the Yale Peabody Museum of Natural History now through August 30th. Don’t miss the Archaeopteryx from the Jurassic Period. These winged dinos are the ancestors of modern birds! www.peabody.yale.edu

Take a spin on the Bushnell Carousel at Bushnell Park in Harford for just $1. Saturday and Sundays 11am to 5pm. 860-585-5411 or http://www.thecarouselmuseum.org