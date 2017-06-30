The Jim Brickman Show: Saturday Morning On Air And On Line

June 30, 2017 1:00 PM By Jim Brickman

 

Jim Brickman here and I’m supporting my red white and blue for the 4th of July!  We’ll be we’re cooking some delicious summertime recipes you can bring to your family cookout are barbecue. And,  have you heard of the social media series called “I Mom So Hard”?  Well the stars are here to tell us how to stop judging and start celebrating.  From TRAIN, lead singer Pat Monahan stops by while he’s in town.  The Jim Brickman Show, Saturday morning from 6 till 10 on WRCH and wrch.com

 

  • Click HERE for the Jim Brickman Music Channel on Youtube

brick show logo

Photo:jimbrickman.com

Photo:jimbrickman.com

 

 

