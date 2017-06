This Saturday, July 1st, Riverfront Recapture is hosting Simply Swing, led by musical director/drummer Joe LaRosa, performing dance-able favorites from the WWII era including “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy,” “St. Louis Blues” and “I’ll Be Seeing You.” The popular 10-piece swing orchestra’s performance also honors Veterans with the Armed Forces Medley and conclude with “God Bless America.”

It only takes a few minutes of listening to know that Joan absolutely loves keeping you company during each day. You can almost see the smile on her face while she’s talking about the latest release from a favorite artist, discussing plans for...