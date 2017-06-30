Flashback Friday: 1980 – O Canada, No Moscow, & President Reagan?

June 30, 2017 3:10 PM By Chuck Taylor

It was July 1, 1980 that Canada officially adopted “O Canada” as their national anthem.

Also that month, the summer Olympics opened in Moscow, without the U.S. teams in attendance as a boycott against the Soviet Union.

And former actor and California governor, Ronald Reagan, was nominated at the Republican National Convention to be their party’s nominee for president of the United States.

 

These were the top 5 songs on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart for the first week of July, 1980:

#5 – Elton John – Little Jeannie

#4 – Billy Joel – It’s Still Rock And Roll To Me

#3 – Bette Midler – The Rose

#2 – Lipps, Inc. – Funkytown

#1 – Paul McCartney & Wings – Coming Up (Live at Glasgow)

 

