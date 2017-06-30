Best PillowTalk Birthday Wishes To Indio In Springfield

Happy Birthday on Saturday to Indio in Springfield from Holly on the PillowTalk love lines. They have been married since 1992. They started out as next door neighbors which grew into a friendship. After about a year it became something more.

Holly says that Indio is a real blessing in her life. They have been through everything together. Because You Loved Me by Celine Dion is the song that says it all.

PillowTalk takes the weekend off, but will return Monday night at 8pm. I’m off for the Fourth of July and will be back Wednesday night. Thanks to Evan Matthew for filling in.