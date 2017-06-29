Where To See Fireworks This Weekend

Friday, June 30
Hamden: Town Center Park. Accompanied by the U.S. Army Field Band and Chorus. Rain date: July 1.
Killingly: Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m. Rain date: July 7.
Simsbury: Simsbury Meadows Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Rain date: July 1.
Stafford Springs: Stafford Springs Motor Speedway will host an Independence Day drag race and fireworks show. Fireworks will follow the racing.
Stratford: Fireworks at 9 p.m at Short Beach Park, where the Housatonic River meets the Atlantic. Rain date: July 5.
Saturday, July 1
Bristol: Fireworks at 9 p.m over Lake Compounce. Rain date July 7.
Greenwich: Fireworks at Binney Park and Greenwich Point. Rain date for both shows: July 2.
Lakeville: Lime Rock Park partners with the Salisbury Rotary Club to put on a fireworks display at 9 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m., and the park’s concession stands will be open.
New Britain: The New Britain Bees will launch fireworks above New Britain Stadium after the Bees’ game against the Bridgeport Bluefish. The game begins at 6:35 p.m.
New Milford: New Milford’s festivities begin on the town green at 5 p.m., with fireworks slated for 9:30 p.m. Rain date: July 28.
Putnam: The Billy Pilgrim Band opens Putnam’s Independence Day bash at 7 p.m. in Rotary Park, with fireworks to follow at 9:15 p.m. Rain date: July 2.
Sturbridge: Old Sturbridge Village celebrates America’s independence July 1-4 in full 19th-century style, with the firing of a reproduction cannon, an old-fashioned baseball game and a citizens’ parade. The village is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Adult admission $28, children 4 to 17, $14.
Wallingford: Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. at Moran Middle School.
Sunday, July 2
Fairfield: Fireworks are sent off a barge in Long Island Sound at 9:15 p.m.
Orange: The pyrotechnics are slated to go off at 9:30 p.m. Rain date: July 3.
Waterbury: The city’s festivities run from 2 to 10 p.m., at the Brass Mill Center’s parking lots. Fireworks go off at 9 p.m. Rain date: July 9.
Monday, July 3
Bridgeport: After Monday’s game against the York Revolution, the Bluefish will launch fireworks above the Ballpark at Harbor Yard. First pitch is at 7:12 p.m.
Derby: The town hosts a Fourth of July concert and fireworks show Monday night. Rain date: July 5.
Madison: Fireworks will launch off West Wharf Beach beginning at 9:30 p.m. Because parking is limited the city will offer a free shuttle service from three parking lots throughout Madison to the intersection of West Wharf Road and Surf Club Road, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Rain date: July 7.
Naugatuck: Festivities begin at 6 p.m., with fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Rain date: July 5.
Sharon: Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.
West Haven: Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. at Bradley Point Park. Rain date: July 5.
Westport: The fireworks show at Compo Beach raises funds for local scholarships. Tickets are $35 per car. Rain date: July 5.
Tuesday, July 4
Groton: Groton’s 38th annual Fourth of July parade steps off from South Road at 10 a.m. and travels along Route 1 to Groton Shopping Center.
Madison: The Exchange Club’s 38th annual parade departs from the Super Stop & Shop parking lot at 11 a.m. and concludes at the Surf Club.
Middlebury: Middlebury’s Quassy Amusement Park offers a fireworks show at 10:15 p.m. over Lake Quassapaug, complete with 3-D glasses. The glasses will be sold to benefit the Healthy Eyes Alliance.
New Canaan: New Canaan’s Independence Day celebration is in Waveny Park. The night is capped with a fireworks show at nightfall. Passes are required, $35 for residents. Rain date: July 5.
New Fairfield: The New Fairfield Lion’s Club kicks off its annual parade at 9:30 a.m. on Overbrook Drive. The parade goes through town and ends at Memorial Field.
Norwalk: Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m. off Bayley Beach. Parking passes for non-residents are $40, and non-residents will be charged a fee for walking on the beach. Street parking is not allowed in the vicinity of Bayley Beach.
Norwich: The Connecticut Tigers will launch fireworks following their game at Dodd Stadium against the Vermont Lake Monsters. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Wilton: An 8:30 a.m. road race begins at Wilton High School. Fireworks go off at 9:30 p.m. Rain date: July 5.