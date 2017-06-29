Where To See Fireworks This Weekend

Friday, June 30

Hamden: Town Center Park. Accompanied by the U.S. Army Field Band and Chorus. Rain date: July 1.

Killingly: Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m. Rain date: July 7.

Simsbury: Simsbury Meadows Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Rain date: July 1.

Stafford Springs: Stafford Springs Motor Speedway will host an Independence Day drag race and fireworks show. Fireworks will follow the racing.

Stratford: Fireworks at 9 p.m at Short Beach Park, where the Housatonic River meets the Atlantic. Rain date: July 5.

Saturday, July 1

Bristol: Fireworks at 9 p.m over Lake Compounce. Rain date July 7.

Greenwich: Fireworks at Binney Park and Greenwich Point. Rain date for both shows: July 2.

Lakeville: Lime Rock Park partners with the Salisbury Rotary Club to put on a fireworks display at 9 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m., and the park’s concession stands will be open.

New Britain: The New Britain Bees will launch fireworks above New Britain Stadium after the Bees’ game against the Bridgeport Bluefish. The game begins at 6:35 p.m.

New Milford: New Milford’s festivities begin on the town green at 5 p.m., with fireworks slated for 9:30 p.m. Rain date: July 28.

Putnam: The Billy Pilgrim Band opens Putnam’s Independence Day bash at 7 p.m. in Rotary Park, with fireworks to follow at 9:15 p.m. Rain date: July 2.

Sturbridge: Old Sturbridge Village celebrates America’s independence July 1-4 in full 19th-century style, with the firing of a reproduction cannon, an old-fashioned baseball game and a citizens’ parade. The village is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Adult admission $28, children 4 to 17, $14.