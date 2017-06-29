Summer Love Comes Out At Night

Here’s a snapshot of Thursday’s PillowTalk dedications:

Stephanie from Portland has been together with Justin from East Hampton for about a year. They have covered a lot of ground in a relatively short time and been through a lot. Stephanie love him and doesn’t know what she’d do or where she’d be without him.

Don in New Britain really enjoys listening to PillowTalk. His dedications could be interpreted as a personal direct dialogue with the person he loves. On Thursday Don connected with Lisa in Planville with the offer, “How about cocktails and conversation?” Don’s Pick: That’s What Friends Are For.

PillowTalk is keeping Anthony and Aida from New Britain connected while Anthony is at work. “Even though we are apart while I’m at work, I’m thinking of you. Tomorrow the work will be over and we will be together”. Time for love and a song from Captain & Tennille.