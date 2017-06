Yep, Yard Goats’ fans get a special deal to ride the Bushnell merry-go-round for 50 cents, by just showing a ticket stub to a Yard Goat Game (electronic or a paper). Beginning this Saturday, the hours for the carousel are Wednesday through Sunday 11am to 5pm. Click here for more info

It only takes a few minutes of listening to know that Joan absolutely loves keeping you company during each day. You can almost see the smile on her face while she’s talking about the latest release from a favorite artist, discussing plans for...