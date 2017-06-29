Following a successful event in 2015, hurling is returning to Fenway Park again this November for the AIG Fenway Hurling Classic and Irish Festival!

The 2015 AIG Fenway Hurling Classic and Irish Festival was attended by nearly 28,000 fans, which was the first-time hurling had been played at Fenway Park in more than 60 years.

The AIG Fenway Hurling Classic and Irish Festival is back and bigger with a doubleheader comprising some of the top hurling players in Ireland!

In addition to the Hurling Classic, AIG and FSM will again host a lively Irish festival complete with Irish food, music, and dancing.

We got a chance to speak with David Collins from the Galway senior team. He joined the team in 2004 and has been a regular member of the starting fifteen since then.

An All-Ireland medalist in the under-21 grade, Collins has been a stalwart on the Galway team for almost a decade. He has won one Leinster winners’ medal, two National Hurling League winners’ medals and one Vodafone Young Hurler of the Year award. He ended up as an All-Ireland runner-up on three occasions.

