Song Secret: Song Used His Friends Girlfriends Name

June 28, 2017 11:21 AM By Allan Camp

David wrote a song about his first love.  His High school Sweetheart..  But he was kind of a private guy and didn’t want to use her real name.  So, his best friend, Steve(also in the band) offered his new girlfriends name and the rest of the band who admitted to liking her too were good with it.  By the time the song hit the charts, the two had broken up, but the song went gangbusters.  She went on to date a few more musicians too.  Peter Gabriel in the 90’s and Paul McCartney in 2007.  Tell you who she is next.

See the Video Here.  The woman who plays lead roll is Cynthia Rhodes who did several music videos and was married to Richard Marx.

More at songfacts.com

 

 

 

 

