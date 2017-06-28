Archer is a strikingly handsome 2 year old male. He’s lovable, playful, great litterbox habits and has a great appetite. He’ll charm you with his beautiful green eyes the second he sees you to entice you for a good interactive play session and be ready for a cat nap. Archer has been diagnosed early hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (http://www.vet.cornell.edu/fhc/health_information/FelineHypertrophicCardiomyopathy.cfm ) but it doesn’t stop him from living his days out as a normal kitty. He at this point is asymptomatic, not showing any signs. He also is FIV+ but shows no effects from this either. FIV+ cats can live happily in a home with other cats as long as there is no extreme aggression and a proper introduction is done. While Archer may have some impending health concerns he’s a happy guy that doesn’t that doesn’t make him act any different than a healthy loving cat and could live many more happy years. If you think you could open up your heart and home to love and spoil this handsome guy, contact michelle@ourcompanions.org or 860-242-9999 ext. 302