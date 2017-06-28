Dedications Decorate New & Established Relationships

June 28, 2017 11:55 PM By Dean Richards

Love and romance is obviously alive judging from the latest batch of PillowTalk dedications and love messages. A lot is happening on both ends of the relationship spectrum.

Christina and Mike from Plainville are excited about their wedding scheduled for July 1, 2017. Christina wants her fiance and everyone to know that Mike is the most amazing man. He is her true love and she can’t wait to marry him. The song that says it best is by Christina Perri.

Happy 48th wedding anniversary on June 28th going out from Phyllis from Enfield to her sister Wendy and Wendy’s husband Reynolds in Willington. Phyllis loves both of them very much. They were big Elvis fans from the start.

Marisa in Hartford wants to let Roger from Bloomfield know that he lights up her life. She said that Roger really makes a difference in her life. She wants him to know that she appreciates that a whole lot. This Kenny Rogers song seems to fit.

