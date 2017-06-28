A Fun 2 for 1: History and a Farmer’s Market

June 28, 2017 10:15 AM By Joan Dylan

Nathan Hale Homestead which dates back to 1776 is a fabulous historic landmark to check out in Coventry. While you and the kids stop by and get a bit of Connecticut history you can stock up on your fresh veggies and fruits with their large and diverse farmers’ market featuring locally grown produce, cheese, and more.  Each Sunday, the Homestead  includes special demonstrations and themed events on the grounds of the historic Nathan Hale Homestead. CLICK HERE here for the Nathan Hale Homestead or for the Farmer’s Market, Official Website

 

