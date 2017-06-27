Try It Tuesday: Personal Motion Alarm

June 27, 2017 6:45 AM By Leia

I’m sure you’ve got questions. When Mike Stacy brought this to the Morning Show staff we had plenty of questions too. This has so many uses its actually the most genius thing you never knew you needed! This would make a great gift for someone heading off to college or getting an apartment too!

Best part about this is that it fits on your key chain so its simple and small enough to carry everywhere with you for whatever you may need it for. Whether you’re trying to keep an eye on your littles or you’re out walking through a parking lot at a late hour, its a comfort to have on you. Click here for some more information on this product!

 

