Tell Me Something Good June 27th, 2017

Not long ago, Hartford was named one of three up-and-coming places to live – in the country – by U-S News and World Report.  They found Hartford is attracting new residents. One reason for that is that there are so many new, cool places to live. Hartford has added hundreds of new apartments in the last few years. There’s Coltsville and Capewell Lofts and Capitol Lofts just to name a few.

These are all old historic buildings that were cleaned up and made over people are snapping them up…

AND

If you’re feeling extra patriotic as we near the Fourth of July, there are plenty of unique ways to get the celebrations started early in Connecticut.

