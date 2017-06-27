Making A Neighbor To The North Feel Right At Home

It’s one of the fun aspects of what I do for a living. Anyone can be listening to you on the radio at any time. You never know. It was one of those out of the blue phone call requests. I think Richard said he had been on the road for about 15 hours. He was rolling down the highway when he called to make a PillowTalk dedication.

Richard has been married to his wife Meghan for about a year. Prior to that, they dated for about 2 months. It was instant chemistry from the start. They just started talking and that was it. Things just began to roll from there. It’s the second time around for both. Meghan brings six children into the family, Richard, three. He called to tell everyone how much he loves his wife.

Richard hails from New Brunswick, Canada and was driving through Connecticut. We wanted Richard to feel right at home so we played a song by Canada’s Gordon Lightfoot.