Adding This One Ingredient To Your Diet Could Be The Key To Preventing Alzheimer’s

June 27, 2017 3:15 PM By Chuck Taylor

Research done at Temple University shows extra-virgin olive oil protects against memory loss, preserves the ability to learn, and reduces conditions associated with Alzheimer’s disease.

Researchers at the college’s Lewis Katz School of Medicine found mice that were fed diets enriched with extra-virgin olive oil, had better memories and learning abilities compared to the rodents who didn’t eat the oil.

The real effect of the oil appeared in the inner-workings of the mice’s brains. Neuron connections in the brain were better preserved in those on an EVOO diet.

Also, olive oil reduces brain inflammation and activates the autophagy process, whereby intracellular debris and toxins are removed. Such debris and toxins are firm markers of Alzheimer’s disease. A reduction in autophagy, researchers claim, is suspected to be the beginning of Alzheimer’s disease.

