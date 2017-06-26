Diminishing Jim to Perform at the Riverfront Food Truck Festival!

July 7th from 6p – 7p Diminishing Jim will be taking the stage!

Diminishing Jim is an independent band from Connecticut whose sound incorporates elements of Rock, Power Pop and Alternative music. The band’s songs are composed with catchy hooks and vocal harmonies, yet maintain a raw and energetic balance. Their sound is heavily influenced by 90’s alt-rock and 80’s synth pop. On April 22nd, Diminishing Jim went back into the studio to record their 3rd album which will be released in summer of 2017. The band is: Ted Petrie (guitar/lead vocals), Jim Hoefelt (bass/vocals), Chris Giard (drums/vocals), and Neil Impelluso (keyboard/vocals). Diminishing Jim’s music is available to stream or download at diminsihingjim.bandcamp.com .

Facebook: @DiminishingJimBand

Twitter: @DiminishingJim

Bandcamp: diminsihingjim.bandcamp.com

BIO

Diminishing Jim was formed in 2004 and has played numerous gigs throughout CT at venues such as the legendary Toad’s Place in New Haven, Webster Theater in Hartford and various other bars, clubs, benefits and festivals. Their songs are composed with catchy hooks and vocal harmonies, yet maintain a raw and energetic balance. Over the years, the band’s music has been played on local terrestrial radio, internet radio, pod casts and TV shows.

In September of 2013, the band lost their founding member and original drummer, Brendan Johnston, to a tragic battle with cancer. Heartbroken, the band was unsure if they would ever play again as Diminishing Jim. The band took a 2-year hiatus to grieve the loss of their dear friend. After much needed time for healing and reflection, the band slowly realized that Brendan would have wanted them to continue playing the music they created together. Brendan was the glue that held the band together and will always remain a driving force behind them.

In early 2016, a new line-up was configured and the band focused on writing more original material and playing LIVE again. The decision to add keyboards and drop a second guitar has sparked new creativity in the writing process of new material while allowing the band to enhance sounds of older songs during LIVE performances. The band is also known to play a few unique renditions of covers that stand out at their gigs, such as: Don’t Change – INXS, Voices Carry – ‘Til Tuesday and Shock the Monkey – Peter Gabriel.

Entertainment is brought to you by Hascon, the Premier Hasbro FANmily Event.