Could She Be The One?

So many great dedications for a variety of situations on Monday night’s edition of PillowTalk.

Congratulations to Hayley and Olivia . Both of them just graduated from William Hall High School in West Hartford. They met as members of the golf team. Hayley wanted to thank Olivia for being her best friend and wanted to wish her well as she heads off to UConn. Hayley will be heading for college in Alabama. A song by Ed Sheeran is one of their favorites.

Annette in Southington is cuddling with her granddaughter Tessa tonight. They went to the drive in recently and unfortunately didn’t bring enough bug spray. Tessa had many close encounters with too many mosquitoes. Grandma Annette wanted to hear a mellow song by Chris Isaak to help her calm down and go to sleep.

Armando from called from Bristol to open his heart and tell us about the girl he has been waiting for for quite a while. Click on the play arrow below to listen to what Armando had to say about Lucy.

Armando Opens His Heart To Lucy