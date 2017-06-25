This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

June 25, 2017 8:00 AM By Mike Stacy

We will keep you company all weekend long with the best Lite Rock!   Wake up Monday morning with Allan, Mike & Mary at 5:30!

  • Allan Camp will play Southern New England’s best Lite Rock with the most music in the morning and All Day While You Work.
  • Mary Scanlon will have your morning news every 30 minutes.
  • Mike Stacy checks the scoreboard.
  • Mark Christopher will check on traffic.
  • Joe Furey from the WRCH Fox 61 Weather Center will fill you in on the forecast.

6:10 Bonus – You’ll  win a pair of tickets to Diana Ross August 30th at Tanglewood.  You’ll also win a $50 gift card to Big Y World Class Market to pack the perfect picnic including FRESH never frozen chicken tenders in original, buffalo and teriyaki!

Diana Ross

Diana Ross (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

7:10 Birthdays – Winner Drawn at random on Friday!

Each day we tell you which celebrities share your birthday and announce a few local celebrities too!  Every WRCH listener celebrating a birthday this week is eligible for a gift courtesy of Periwinkle’s Gift Shop in Wethersfield… Here is this week’s prize:

periwinkles candle This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

7:40 Show Me the Goodies –

You’ll win four tickets to The Hartford Symphony Orchestra’s Talcott Mountain Music Festival tribute to David Bowie Friday night July 14th  under the stars at Simsbury Meadows. You’ll also win a $50 gift card to Big Y World Class Market to pack the perfect picnic including twin lobster rolls made fresh daily at Big Y!

talcott big y 2017 copy This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

 

Try It Tuesday at 6:40 Allan, Mike & Mary try something new…  Mary will also share some cool info on our great state with Tell Me Something Good presented by Vernon Manor at 8:10

Wednesday listen for Song Secrets after 8:00!

Friday morning, let us help you find the perfect plans for the weekend with The Weekend According to Mike at 6:10 and 8:45!

Don’t miss the 20th Annual Nite of Lite Laughter to benefit Hartford Healthcare Cancer Institute at Hartford Hospital

noll 2017 1024x576 This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

CLICK HERE to purchase tickets!

It’s going to be a great week!

 

