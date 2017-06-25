This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

We will keep you company all weekend long with the best Lite Rock! Wake up Monday morning with Allan, Mike & Mary at 5:30!
- Allan Camp will play Southern New England’s best Lite Rock with the most music in the morning and All Day While You Work.
- Mary Scanlon will have your morning news every 30 minutes.
- Mike Stacy checks the scoreboard.
- Mark Christopher will check on traffic.
- Joe Furey from the WRCH Fox 61 Weather Center will fill you in on the forecast.
6:10 Bonus – You’ll win a pair of tickets to Diana Ross August 30th at Tanglewood. You’ll also win a $50 gift card to Big Y World Class Market to pack the perfect picnic including FRESH never frozen chicken tenders in original, buffalo and teriyaki!
7:10 Birthdays – Winner Drawn at random on Friday!
Each day we tell you which celebrities share your birthday and announce a few local celebrities too! Every WRCH listener celebrating a birthday this week is eligible for a gift courtesy of Periwinkle’s Gift Shop in Wethersfield… Here is this week’s prize:
7:40 Show Me the Goodies –
You’ll win four tickets to The Hartford Symphony Orchestra’s Talcott Mountain Music Festival tribute to David Bowie Friday night July 14th under the stars at Simsbury Meadows. You’ll also win a $50 gift card to Big Y World Class Market to pack the perfect picnic including twin lobster rolls made fresh daily at Big Y!
Try It Tuesday at 6:40 Allan, Mike & Mary try something new… Mary will also share some cool info on our great state with Tell Me Something Good presented by Vernon Manor at 8:10
Wednesday listen for Song Secrets after 8:00!
Friday morning, let us help you find the perfect plans for the weekend with The Weekend According to Mike at 6:10 and 8:45!
Don’t miss the 20th Annual Nite of Lite Laughter to benefit Hartford Healthcare Cancer Institute at Hartford Hospital
CLICK HERE to purchase tickets!
It’s going to be a great week!