This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

We will keep you company all weekend long with the best Lite Rock! Wake up Monday morning with Allan, Mike & Mary at 5:30!

Allan Camp will play Southern New England’s best Lite Rock with the most music in the morning and All Day While You Work.

Mary Scanlon will have your morning news every 30 minutes.

Mike Stacy checks the scoreboard.

Mark Christopher will check on traffic.

Joe Furey from the WRCH Fox 61 Weather Center will fill you in on the forecast.

6:10 Bonus – You’ll win a pair of tickets to Diana Ross August 30th at Tanglewood. You’ll also win a $50 gift card to Big Y World Class Market to pack the perfect picnic including FRESH never frozen chicken tenders in original, buffalo and teriyaki!

7:10 Birthdays – Winner Drawn at random on Friday!

Each day we tell you which celebrities share your birthday and announce a few local celebrities too! Every WRCH listener celebrating a birthday this week is eligible for a gift courtesy of Periwinkle’s Gift Shop in Wethersfield… Here is this week’s prize:

7:40 Show Me the Goodies –

You’ll win four tickets to The Hartford Symphony Orchestra’s Talcott Mountain Music Festival tribute to David Bowie Friday night July 14th under the stars at Simsbury Meadows. You’ll also win a $50 gift card to Big Y World Class Market to pack the perfect picnic including twin lobster rolls made fresh daily at Big Y!

Try It Tuesday at 6:40 Allan, Mike & Mary try something new… Mary will also share some cool info on our great state with Tell Me Something Good presented by Vernon Manor at 8:10

Wednesday listen for Song Secrets after 8:00!

Friday morning, let us help you find the perfect plans for the weekend with The Weekend According to Mike at 6:10 and 8:45!

Don’t miss the 20th Annual Nite of Lite Laughter to benefit Hartford Healthcare Cancer Institute at Hartford Hospital

CLICK HERE to purchase tickets!

It’s going to be a great week!