What Do You Have To “Let Go” Of?

We have a calendar in the studio and each day it lets us know what day is being recognized. Cherry Pie Day, Be Kind To Ladybug Day. You get it…something fun and different each day. Today, when I came in, I saw that it was Let It Go day. So I asked myself, “what do I need to let go of?” I do feel that I have way too much clutter at home, I also feel like I have some old thoughts or patterns or that are simply not working for me anymore and I need to let go of those in order to move forward. I know it’s just a silly calendar, but it really helped me today. What do you need to let go of today? A resentment? a bad habit? It is a question worth taking time for. Have a fab weekend. And remember, if it doesn’t feel good, or do you, or anyone around you any good anymore, LET GO OF IT!