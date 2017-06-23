MUSIC:

R Kelly comes to the Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford Friday 8pm. Tickets $20 and up. On Saturday at 6pm it’s Kidz Bop – Best Show Ever! Tickets $24-$100. http://www.oakdale.com or 203-265-1501

John Legend at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Friday 8pm HAS BEEN RESCHEDULED TO THURSDAY JULY 27TH. Tickets are $75 – $175. You might also enjoy a Night at the Disco Friday 7pm in the Fox Theater starring The Village People, Sister Sledge, Rose Royce and the Trammps. Tickets $55 – $65. or Steve Miller and Peter Frampton together Saturday 8pm in the Grand Theater. Tickets $65-$100. For info on all shows, visit http://www.foxwoods.com or 800-200-2882

Sam Hunt plays the Xfinity Theater, Hartford Saturday 7pm. Tickets are $32 and up. www.livenation.com

Celebrate the 375th Anniversary of Windham and help payoff the mortgage of the Covenant Soup Kitchen with a Saturday concert featuring The Temptations at 2pm, Jonathan Edwards at 4:30p, NRBQ at 6:30 and David Foster & the Shaboo All-Stars at 8pm. Tickets are $25 in advance at http://www.shabooreunion.com or $30 at the gate.

THEATER:

Tony Award Winner “Fun Home” plays the Bushnell in Hartford through Sunday. Tickets $22.50 and up. 860-987-5900 or http://www.bushnell.org

“Thoroughly Modern Millie” continues at Goodspeed Opera House running through July 2nd. Tickets start at $29. 860-873-8668 or http://www.goodspeed.org

“The Cemetery Club” ends Saturday at the CT Cabaret Theater in Berlin Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm. Tickets $30. 860-829-1248 or http://www.CTCabaret.com

“Fade” runs through June 30th at Theaterworks Hartford. www.theaterworkshartford.org or 860-527-7838

The Southington Drive-In Summer Season is underway! Enjoy “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs” Saturday. Gates open at 6pm, 995 Meriden Waterbury Turnpike. Movies begin at Sunset. Southington residents pay $10 per car. Non residents $15. Each week features a Neighbor Night where those residents also are admitted for $10 – this Saturday it’s Meriden. Tune radios to 89.9 for the Movie sound! Cash Only!

EVENT:

The Travelers Championship runs through Sunday at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell. www.travelerschampionship.com

The Hare Krishna Festival is coming to Bushnell Park in Downtown Hartford on Saturday from noon to 6pm. This event is FREE and is a celebration of Indian cultural heritage. It begins with a colorful chariot parade called “Ratha Yatra”, accompanied by festive chanting and dancing. Enjoy a free vegetarian meal of delicious Indian food and drink plus informative exhibits and fun activities for the entire family to enjoy. Indian music and dance, dramatic plays, meditation, yoga face painting, games and more! Many Indian goods will be available for purchase, featuring books, CDs, clothing, jewelry, drinks, vegetarian snacks, and more. www.ctparade.com

Saturday 11am to 11pm and Sunday 8am to 7pm enjoy the Connecticut Irish Festival at the North Haven Fairgrounds. This weekend will include a road race, dart tournament, music, dancing, food and more. $15 until 5pm. $20 after 5pm. 12 and under are free. www.ctirishfestival.com

The Concorso Ferrari & Friends Car Show takes place Sunday on LaSalle Road in West Hartford from 10am to 3pm. Music, vendors, a silent auction and cars highlight the event. Admission is free. www.ferrariandfriends.com

The Hartford Latino Fest is Saturday Noon to 9pm in Mortensen Riverfront Plaza. Enjoy live music, dance, cuisine, family games and activities. Admission is free.

Celebrate with Cancer Survivors and their caregivers at Relay For Life in New London, Litchfield County and Middletown this Weekend. 800-227-2345 or http://www.relayforlife.org

For the next 2 weekends, step back in time to the Midsummer Fantasy Renaissance Faire in Ansonia’s Warsaw Park. 11am to 6:30pm daily with Saturday night shows 7-9pm. Admission is $16. Veterans & Seniors $12. Children 10-14 $11, 5-9 $6 and free for the wee ones! http://www.mfrenfaire.com

Are you ready to try Yoga? Yoga in the City takes place every day except Friday in Hartford for FREE! The Vasu Tribe Studio of Hartford offers free outdoor Yoga weeknights at 5:30 Monday & Wednesday in Bushnell Park, Tuesday and Thursdays in Elizabeth Park. Saturday in Pope Park and Sunday in Colt Park are at 10am. All levels welcome now through October 9th.

The Newington Big K Flea Market is back Sundays 8am to 2pm at Market Square through June 25th. This year is the 25th Anniversary! Admission is $1. Up to 70 vendors each week. $15 for vendor space. Run by the volunteers of the Newington Kiwanis Club and benefiting local charities. 860-594-4495.

Catch a great new exhibit “Yankees-Red Sox” at the Mattatuck Museum, 144 W. Main Street, Waterbury. News clippings, ticket stubs, action shots, hats, bats, uniforms and a copy of the Babe Ruth Contract from the Sox to the Yanks, a piece of the Green Monster and a seat from original Yankee Stadium. The exhibit runs through November 12th. www.mattuckmuseum.org

Dinosaurs Take Flight at the Yale Peabody Museum of Natural History now through August 30th. Don’t miss the Archaeopteryx from the Jurassic Period. These winged dinos are the ancestors of modern birds! www.peabody.yale.edu

Take a spin on the Bushnell Carousel at Bushnell Park in Harford for just $1. Saturday and Sundays 11am to 5pm. 860-585-5411 or http://www.thecarouselmuseum.org