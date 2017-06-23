The Jim Brickman Show: Saturday Morning On Air And On Line

Hi it’s Jim Brickman inviting you to celebrate the first weekend of Summer with me Saturday from 6 till 10am. On this weeks show we’re going to be spending our time in the kitchen with 2 chefs joining us making summertime barbecue and great ideas for your next party plus a summer edition of Name That Tune. Question…..which generation do you think calls it the most at work? The answer may surprise you. All that and more great music and fun this weekend in the Jim Brickman show on WRCH and wrch.com

Brickman Bonus Video: Picture This Full Album