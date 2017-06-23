Flashback Friday: 2013 – Nik Wallenda Tight Ropes Across Grand Canyon

It was only 4 years ago, on June 23, 2013 that Nik Wallenda became the first person to successfully tight rope walk across the Grand Canyon.

That was also the month that former CIA employee Edward Snowden disclosed a U.S. government mass surveillance program to news publications and left the country, later being granted temporary asylum in Russia.

And Food Network announced it would not renew the contract of Paula Deen when it expired at the end of the month. A move that came as the popular cooking personality faced controversy over her admitted past use of racial epithets in the presence of her employees.

And these were the top 5 songs on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart for June 22, 2013:

#5 – Kelly Clarkson – Catch My Breath

#4 – P!nk f/Nate Ruess – Just Give Me A Reason

#3 – Bruno Mars – When I Was Your Man

#2 – Maroon 5 – Daylight

#1 – The Lumineers – Ho Hey