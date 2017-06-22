TSA Banks On Forgetful Airline Passengers

June 22, 2017 3:20 PM By Chuck Taylor

Have you ever left your change behind after going through airport security? You’re not alone. Last year, the TSA raked in a record $867,812.39 in forgotten change. The previous record was $765,759 collected in 2015.

That means that the Transportation Security Administration has now taken in over $5.1 million since 2008. That’s no pocket change!

The law allows the TSA to collect and keep any unclaimed money left at checkpoints, most of it in the form of loose change left behind in bins from travelers who hastily empty their pockets. That money then goes to the TSA for security operations use.

The largest contributors to the 2016 collection pot were travelers at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, where $70,615 was left behind. Los Angeles International Airport passengers failed to pick up $44,811, and Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport collected $42,305.

More from Chuck Taylor
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Food Truck Festival!
Tickets for Jay Leno On Sale Now!860-987-5900 or www.bushnell.org... Buy tickets now!!

Listen Live