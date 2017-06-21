You Can Now Get Your Big Mac & Fries Delivered

Settle your Big Mac attack, or cure your craving for McNuggets, with the click of a mouse. Or with the UberEATS app on your smart phone. After a test run last summer in Stamford and New Haven, McDonald’s will now be available for delivery through 53 restaurants statewide.

McDonald’s delivery is now available in select towns and cities: Berlin, Bloomfield, Branford, Derby, East Hartford, East Haven, Glastonbury, Hamden, Hartford, Manchester, Milford, New Britain, Newington, Orange, New Haven, North Branford, North Haven, Rocky Hill, Seymour, South Windsor, West Hartford and West Haven.

Customers can place orders on the UberEATS mobile app or on UberEATS.com, using the same account they use to take Uber rides, and track their order, as an UberEATS driver delivers their meal. An UberEATS booking fee applies to each order.

“We are excited to bring a new level of convenience and personalization to our customers in Connecticut with UberEATS,” said Scott Taylor, McDonald’s owner/operator, and president of the Connecticut and Western Massachusetts McDonald’s Owner/Operator Association. “Our customers have told us they enjoy experiencing McDonald’s in new ways, and we look forward to offering more ways to enjoy their favorite menu items.”