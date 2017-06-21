Song Secret: From Bossa Nova to Technical Epic And Worldwide Hit

Eric Stewart’s wife said to him that he didn’t tell her he loved her enough, he told her, “If I kept saying it over and over it wouldn’t mean anything” even though he did. That got him thinking about a song. It emerged as a bossa nova style song. The rest of the band thought there was “Something There” but not in the present state. Back to the drawing board and hours of multi voice tracks, Eric created a large voiceless choir and built up electronic chord loops and 256 vocal dubs to create lush harmonies made it come alive. And that was just the background. Listen below for more.

