Song Secret: From Bossa Nova to Technical Epic And Worldwide Hit

June 21, 2017 10:47 AM By Allan Camp

Eric Stewart’s wife said to him that he didn’t tell her he loved her enough, he told her, “If I kept saying it over and over it wouldn’t mean anything” even though he did.  That got him thinking about a song. It emerged as a bossa nova style song.  The rest of the band thought there was “Something There” but not in the present state. Back to the drawing board and hours of multi voice tracks, Eric created a large voiceless choir and built up electronic chord loops and 256 vocal dubs to create lush harmonies made it come alive.  And that was just the background.  Listen below for more.

Hear the complete song in the video below.

Hear more Song Secrets HERE

Source: http://www.songfacts.com

Here is the making of.

 

 

 

 

rch logo opacity 425z284

More from Allan Camp
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Food Truck Festival!
Tickets for Jay Leno On Sale Now!860-987-5900 or www.bushnell.org... Buy tickets now!!

Listen Live