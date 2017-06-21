Fruit Sparklers: Easy and Refreshing for 4th Of July!

June 21, 2017 11:53 AM By Joan Dylan
If you are going to a 4th of July party OR you are throwing a party and want to incorporate the grand ol’ red white and blue with your food, this is one of my all time favs.

  Ingredients:   ( only 4 things!)

    1 watermelon

    1 small star cookie cutter

    10 ounces fresh blueberries

     Wooden skewers

 Instructions:

  1. Cut watermelon into 1 inch thick slices. Place a small star cookie cutter into the red flesh of the watermelon and lift the star fruit up. Repeat with remaining slices.
  2. Thread a few blueberries onto your wooden skewers–about 6-8 on each. Place the watermelon star on top and set on a serving tray. Enjoy!

 

 

