Fruit Sparklers: Easy and Refreshing for 4th Of July!

If you are going to a 4th of July party OR you are throwing a party and want to incorporate the grand ol’ red white and blue with your food, this is one of my all time favs.
Ingredients: ( only 4 things!)
1 watermelon
1 small star cookie cutter
10 ounces fresh blueberries
Wooden skewers
Instructions:
- Cut watermelon into 1 inch thick slices. Place a small star cookie cutter into the red flesh of the watermelon and lift the star fruit up. Repeat with remaining slices.
- Thread a few blueberries onto your wooden skewers–about 6-8 on each. Place the watermelon star on top and set on a serving tray. Enjoy!