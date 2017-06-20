Tell Me Something Good June 20th, 2017

Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut is proudly presented by Vernon Manor

Connecticut has been an aerospace capital as long as there’s been aerospace. Gustave Whitehead flew one of the very first airplanes in Fairfield in 1901 and Igor Sikorsky developed the helicopter in Stratford in the 1920’s!

Today, Sikorsky still makes helicopters here and Pratt and Whitney makes jet engines but, right here in Connecticut there are dozens and dozens of smaller companies that make the parts and components that go into those jets and choppers.

14 of them are doing business with the world this week at the Paris Air Show!

AND

This weekend, Connecticut celebrates Historic Gardens Day, with events and tours for garden, art and history lovers all around the state!

