Second Thoughts Mean A Whole New Perspective For Noah And Kim

Noah from Springfield and Kiely from Wilbraham met in high school. They were together for about two years. Fairly recently, the two of them decided to try taking a break. Some time has passed. Noah has had time to reflect.

Noah called PillowTalk Tuesday night. He wants Kiely to know that the time away has shown him how much he loves her and that he is truly missing her. Making Memories Of Us by Kieth Urban speaks to the heart and describes the feeling he has for Kiely and his wishes for the future.

On the other hand, Kim from Vernon is going through the same thing and having second thoughts too. She wanted to get a PillowTalk love message to Frenchie in Glastonbury. She is sorry that the two of them broke up and would love to get back together again. A song by Adele was Kim’s song of choice.