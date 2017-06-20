Gronk Drops $100,000 At Connecticut Nightclub

June 20, 2017 3:32 PM By Chuck Taylor

This past weekend the New England Patriots star player Rob Gronkowski threw quite the bash right here in Connecticut. Gronk and his posse of about 20, dropped $100,000 at Shrine, inside Foxwoods.

According to TMZ, they drank 160 bottles of champagne, 18 bottles of Ace of Spades at $1,000 each, 15 bottles of Dom Perignon totaling $27,000. Plus Grey Goose, Maker’s Mark, Jim Beam Fire, and Don Julio 1942. Then there were the mixers, including nearly $6,000 in Red Bull.

I guess since he’s scheduled to make $4,000,000 this upcoming football season, he can afford it.

More from Chuck Taylor
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Food Truck Festival!
Tickets for Jay Leno On Sale Now!860-987-5900 or www.bushnell.org... Buy tickets now!!

Listen Live