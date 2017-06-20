Gronk Drops $100,000 At Connecticut Nightclub

This past weekend the New England Patriots star player Rob Gronkowski threw quite the bash right here in Connecticut. Gronk and his posse of about 20, dropped $100,000 at Shrine, inside Foxwoods.

According to TMZ, they drank 160 bottles of champagne, 18 bottles of Ace of Spades at $1,000 each, 15 bottles of Dom Perignon totaling $27,000. Plus Grey Goose, Maker’s Mark, Jim Beam Fire, and Don Julio 1942. Then there were the mixers, including nearly $6,000 in Red Bull.

I guess since he’s scheduled to make $4,000,000 this upcoming football season, he can afford it.