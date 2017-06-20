Free Shake Day: Annual First Day of Summer Tradition

Local Wayback Burgers locations will be giving away free milkshakes for the first day of summer tomorrow: Wednesday, June 21 starting at 10:30AM. Wayback Burgers owners have stocked up on 30 times the normal supply of ice cream, chocolate and vanilla syrup’s as each store expects to give away hundreds of free milkshakes tomorrow! I found out there are 18 locations in Connecticut including Granby, West Hartford, E.Windsor, and Rocky Hill.

This year’s Free Shake Day lands on two major national holidays – First Day of Summer and National Selfie Day( yeah, it is a national holiday) so each location will give away one free jr. black and white milkshake to all customers while supplies last (no purchase necessary). Not bad, I wonder if they have malted?