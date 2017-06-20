Download Tickets To See an Advance Screening of ‘THE HOUSE’

Want to see an advance screening of THE HOUSE on Wednesday, June 28th at Bow Tie Palace Theater in Hartford? Keep reading to find out how you can download FREE tickets to the screening!

About THE HOUSE:

After Scott (Will Ferrell) and Kate (Amy Poehler) Johansen lose their daughter Alex’s college fund, they become desperate to earn it back so she can pursue her dream of attending a university. With the help of their neighbor Frank (Jason Mantzoukas), they decide to start an illegal casino in his house.

This film has been rated R for language throughout, sexual references, drug use, some violence and brief nudity.

