Russell Watson: WRCH Featured Artist

Russell Watson is our WRCH Artist of the Week. According to his personal website, the young man realized he wanted to be more than a “Bolt Cutter” and took a musical path. He is our latest UK Import. He has been through a major health scare which is now behind him, and his music career has taken off. Here is the Bio from www.russellwatson.com Russell Watson never imagined he would someday be hailed as one of the world’s greatest classical singers. Since being described by the New York Times as a performer “who sings like Pavarotti and entertains the audience like Sinatra” he subsequently released ten studio albums, each one receiving more critical acclaim than the last. His debut album ‘The Voice’ shot up the UK charts where he held the number one spot for a world record 52 weeks. (read the complete Bio)