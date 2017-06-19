My Dad’s Day

So not only was yesterday Father’s Day, it was also my Dad’s birthday. A double whammy, so to speak. So my mother and I took my Dad to Citi Field in New York to see the Mets play the Washington Nationals.

It’s not that any of us is a big Mets fan, however, it’s a relatively new ballpark where none of us had previously attended a game. And apparently my Dad has been watching some of the Mets games, so he’s been following the team this season.

As you can see, it’s a pretty nice park. And while it was certainly a hot day, a quick walk up the steps and you could easily find some shade. Not only was the concourse shaded for relief from the direct sunlight, the stadium design creates quite a breeze. Plus, you can still see all the action on the field.

The food is pretty pricey, (a couple hamburgers, a hot dog, a pretzel, and 3 drinks totaled nearly $60). But that’s not really any different from any other venue.

The traffic getting out of the parking lot, and the surrounding area was atrocious. It took us an hour to go 2 miles!

Still, we had an enjoyable day. I always enjoy the time I get to spend with my parents. And it’s another ballpark I can add to the list of places where I’ve seen a professional ball game.