Love Stories Behind The PillowTalk Love Song Videos Of The Night

She’s a proud mom and she should be. It’s that time of year to celebrate grads for their hard work and going the distance. Paula from Bloomfield called to tell me about her daughter, Britney. Britney just graduated from the University of San Diego with a degree in computer science. Her mother Paula is so proud of her and had to share it with the listeners of PillowTalk. Britney is going to make beautiful San Diego her home. Mom hopes to move there someday. Congratulations to all. Her mom tells me she is a big Justin Bieber fan.

Kelly from South Windsor is feeling fine. She has been with Ryan from South Windsor for about a year. They met through mutual friends. Her message had a been smile in her voice. “You make me the happiest girl in the world.” She asked me, “Do you have anything by Lifehouse?”. Lifehouse it is.

Luis from Hartford called with concern for his neighbor and good friend Sally. Sally is dealing with a few health issues and has gone through two surgeries recently. Luis wants her to know that his thoughts and prayers are with her and he hopes she is feeling better soon.