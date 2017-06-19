Lots Of Good Reasons To Love These Dog Treats!

June 19, 2017 11:29 AM By Joan Dylan

Good Reasons is a not-for-profit dog treat company that makes human-grade all natural dog treats. What is human grade? It means you and I could actually eat them.  I will not be eating my dog’s treats… but it is actually good to know that they are that safe!  Good Reasons provides employment opportunities to people with autism and other developmental disabilities and  was started by Vicki Sylvester, a woman who worked as an advocate for the disabled community. She also adored animals, so she decided to merge these two worlds! Buy your dog treats or apply for a job with Good Reasons on their website!

 

