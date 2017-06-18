Summer Drink Recipe: Sparkling Strawberry-Kiwi Sangria

Who doesn’t love a nice sangria on a hot summer day. I know when I go to a cookout I’m always excited to see someone’s made a big jug of this fruity delight!

This recipe is super easy to make, and guaranteed to wow anyone at your next event. Pro tip: head to your local Walmart or Job Lot and grab an inexpensive jug with a spout (some of them even come with cups!) if you don’t already have one, throw this together the day before you go and bring it with you to a party all ready to go! Click here to watch the video, you’re definitely gonna want to try this for yourself.