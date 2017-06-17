New Recipe: Maple Sriracha Cauliflower

June 17, 2017 12:00 PM By Leia

Sounds like two things that probably don’t belong together in a dish and yet these two flavors melt together PERFECTLY. The spicy and sweet are just the right combination with the cauliflower in this one.

If you’ve been craving popcorn chicken, baked cauliflower is a pretty good substitute (trust me, I’m pretty picky about “substitutes”, this one makes the grade).  With summer weather officially here, its a good time to start playing with some new veggie ideas that are light but taste just as good as that gooey winter food we love. Click here to try this one for yourself!

